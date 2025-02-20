Top 2027 quarterback target sets official visit date with Wolverines
2027 quarterback prospect Trae Taylor has emerged as one of the most highly sought-after recruits in the upcoming class, recently releasing a top six that includes LSU, Notre Dame, Georgia, Illinois, Nebraska, Texas A&M, and Michigan. Less than two weeks later, Taylor has already scheduled visits to five of the six schools, with no official date set for LSU at this time. The timing of these visits suggests that Taylor and his family will be making the most of his high school spring break to complete the tour.
Taylor's visit to Michigan is set for March 25th, following trips to Notre Dame, Georgia, and Illinois. After Ann Arbor, he will head to Nebraska before wrapping up his whirlwind tour at Texas A&M. Taylor has expressed that he wants to complete all his visits so that he can shift his focus back to school and training in April. While he has not announced a specific commitment timeline, it seems likely that he will make his decision earlier rather than later. Taylor has emphasized his desire to focus on his senior season once his recruitment is settled, which suggests that his commitment could come soon after his visits.
Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 186 pounds, Taylor possesses a deadly accurate arm and plenty of arm strength to make every throw. He is regarded as one of the top prospects for the 2027 class, with many projecting him as a top 20 5-star recruit once rankings are released. Michigan is undoubtedly eager to make a strong impression during his visit, and with Taylor’s talent and potential, they will likely pull out all the stops to increase their chances of landing this highly coveted quarterback. As one of the most exciting young talents in the nation, Taylor’s commitment could be a game-changer for whichever program he ultimately chooses.
