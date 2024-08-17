Top 50 guard sets official visit to Michigan basketball
Dusty May and the Wolverines' basketball program are still searching for that first commitment in the 2025 recruiting class. Michigan is back together as a team and is practicing to get ready for the 2024-25 season, while the coaching staff is looking at the '25 cycle.
A top guard, Mazi Mosley, has set three official visits for the next several weeks. Mosley has locked down a visit to Ann Arbor for August 31. He will also visit both Iowa and LSU. He is a 6-foot-5 shooting guard out of La Canada Flintridge (CA) Montverde Academy.
Per 247Sports' proprietary rankings, Mosley is the 48th-ranked recruit in the class and the ninth-best shooting guard. However, when you look at the Composite rankings, Mosley is the 91st-ranked prospect and the 15th-best shooting guard in the '25 cycle.
Mosley has already visited USC and it appears the star guard is looking between the Trojans, Michigan, LSU, and Iowa, with others having the chance to get into the mix.
Since May was hired to become the new head coach, he brought in three recruits in the 2024 cycle. All three are combo guards who could play the '1', '2', or potentially the '3'. May likes to use a guard-heavy offense with a big-time center underneath. A recruit like Mosley would fit the mold May is looking for in Ann Arbor.
