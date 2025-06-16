Top Michigan football target reveals commitment date following official visit to Ann Arbor
Following finishing his official visit weekend in Ann Arbor, four-star cornerback Andre Clarke has set a commitment date -- one Michigan fans might want to pay attention to. The Richmond (VA) Hermitage prospect will commit to a school on June 30 at 2 pm ET.
Clarke has taken OVs to SMU, Syracuse, Kentucky, and most recently, Michigan. Following his visit to Ann Arbor, the Wolverines have received multiple predictions in favor of landing the CB.
Clarke, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound CB, is ranked as the No. 177 recruit in the 2026 class. He is also the No. 5 recruit in the state of Virginia. Along with the schools he has taken OVs to, Clarke has been offered scholarships from Indiana, Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Washington, among others.
According to On3's RPM, Michigan has a 93.4% chance of landing the talented CB. He has the ability to play either CB or S, but the Wolverines have made it clear they want him at CB. According to 247Sports' scouting report, Clarke is a 'premier level playmaker'.
Clarke is a premier level playmaker in the defensive secondary with the ability to play both cornerback and safety. Very desirable combination of instincts, athleticism, and tackling ability. Clarke can mirror and match receivers in coverage but also play center field safety and read the quarterback with great timing and leaping ability on passes downfield. Plays heady and aware of down and distance in the passing game but can also come up and lay explosive hits on ball carriers. Clarke is more thin-framed but shows more strength and toughness than his size insists. Clarke's playmaking ability and coverage chops project him to a mid to early round NFL draft choice projection.
