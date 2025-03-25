Top-ranked 2026 defensive lineman sets visit to Michigan football
After Michigan football had plenty of top prospects on campus this past weekend -- including the No. 1 ranked player in the '26 cycle -- the Wolverines are now trying to make a move to land the top-ranked defensive lineman. According to 247Sports' Jordan Scruggs, defensive lineman Jamarion Carlton scheduled four spring unofficial visits and one is to Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Carlton is set to visit USC (March 28-30), Michigan (April 4-5), Texas (April 12), and Texas A&M (April 19). The star lineman previously named a top six of Texas, Texas A&M, Baylor, LSU, SMU, and USC, but the Wolverines weren't initially on the list.
Carlton's visit to Michigan is the lone team that was not in his top six. The 6-4, 238 pound lineman must have some serious interest in the Wolverines to schedule a two-day visit to see Ann Arbor. According to the Composite, Carlton is ranked as the 39th-best player in the 2026 class and the No. 1 ranked defensive lineman.
The top lineman hails from Temple (TX) and there are three predictions in for Carlton to land with the Longhorns.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Carlton.
Physically and athletically gifted front-line defender who could play from the edge in the long run, or bulk to a true defensive lineman thanks to immense frame space. Tall, long, and relatively lean with quick-twitch athleticism that shows in pads and in, frankly, wildly explosive basketball context. Raw physically and technically, but flashes high-level splash playmaking ability. Startling speed-to-power ability and impressive point-of-attack strength. Burgeoning hand violence and power. Limited shot put and discus reps create a three-sport athletic profile. Dynamic open-floor finisher in hoops, where second-jump juice regularly shows. Plays upright at times and will need to work on fluidity and flexibility. Move set should expand with experience. Looks like one of the higher-upside front-line defenders in TXHSFB's 2026 class. Displays surprising, sudden power for his age and build, and should only get bigger and stronger from here.
