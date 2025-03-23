Michigan Football: Nations No. 1 recruit hangs with Bryce Underwood, Sherrone Moore
It was a busy weekend for the Wolverines, as Michigan hosted a number of top recruits in Ann Arbor. Among the impressive list of visitors was five-star OL, Jackson Cantwell. Standing at nearly 6-8 and weighing in at over 300 pounds, Cantwell is viewed as the nations top recruit in the 2026 class by all major recruiting services.
With Michigan landing the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class in Bryce Underwood, there's belief that the Wolverines are in a great position to do it again with Cantwell in 2026.
Cantwell is a native of Missouri and currently favored to stay home with the Tigers (16.6 percent), according to On3's latest predictions. But the Wolverines aren't far behind at 14.5 percent, and there's no question that the prospect of playing with a guy like Underwood could potentially be a deciding factor.
But in addition to what Underwood could provide as a QB, the reality is that Michigan has established itself as one of the best programs in America when it comes to developing offensive line talent and sending those guys to the NFL. There's no question that Cantwell is aware of Michigan's success with offensive lineman, along with the appeal of having a head coach in Sherrone Moore who is a former OL coach for the Wolverines.
The battle for Cantwell will continue to play out in the coming weeks, but you've got to like Michigan's chances in this one.
