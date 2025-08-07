Report: Top-ranked '27 RB committed to Big Ten rival is looking to take visit to Michigan football
Michigan football is still waiting on word on what five-star RB Savion Hiter is going to do. The top-ranked RB in the 2026 class will make his decision on August 19, and by all accounts, it will be between Michigan and Tennessee for the Virginia native.
If the Wolverines could land Hiter, could Michigan land the top-ranked RB in back-to-back classes? According to a recent report by Rivals' Steve Wiltfong, Kemon Spell is looking into visiting Michigan this fall. Wiltfong noted that Spell already has visits scheduled with Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Tennessee.
Spell, the McKeesport (PA) prospect, committed to Penn State back on August 2, 2024. However, the nation's No. 9 prospect and top-ranked RB in the '27 cycle has some interest in looking at other programs.
Spell is coming off of a terrific sophomore season in high school. In 2024, he rushed for 1,681 yards and 24 touchdowns on 157 carries. He averaged over 10 yards per carry. Spell rushed for 280 yards and 274 yards in two playoff games.
247Sports' Andrew Ivins gave his scouting report on Spell:
"A mix between a tank and a jackrabbit, which is an extremely difficult combination to tackle. A naturally low-to-the-ground runner with true workhorse capabilities as he constantly bounces off defenders or cuts around them to find extra yardage. Spent much of sophomore campaign deployed as a fullback in a Wing-T offense. Ran absolutely wild in Pennsylvania’s WPIAL Class 4A playoffs with 280-yard and 274-yard rushing performances. Not a true burner, but can hit the gas when a crease opens up. Frequently thrashes forward at the first sign of contact and almost always seems to be falling forward. Tested reasonably well as a ninth grader at the National Combine in San Antonio and has impressed as a pass catcher on the offseason camp circuit. Fits the bill of a hard-nosed football player given the physicality he also flashes on defense while doubling as a cornerback. Must avoid setbacks, but projects as a potential impact player for a College Football Playoff contender that can move the chains while facing stacked boxes."
Michigan is no stranger to gaining elite talent at RB. If the Wolverines can add Hiter, it only adds to their resume. But it wasn't long ago that Michigan landed high four-star RBs Zach Charbonnet and Blake Corum -- oh, and landing five-star Donovan Edwards.
With how much Michigan enjoys pounding the rock, it's not a shock to see these high-level prospects take a look at the maize and blue.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Joel Klatt shares what a successful season looks like for Michigan Football in 2025
Veteran TJ Guy names two Michigan football players standing out in Fall Camp
Is Michigan Football closing In on its next QB from the 2027 recruiting class?
Wink Martindale talks Michigan transfer who is standing out: 'He's going to be really good'
The best of the best: Michigan football All Quarter Century Team