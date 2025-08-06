Joel Klatt shares what a successful season looks like for Michigan Football in 2025
Expectations might be high in Ann Arbor entering 2025, but games are won and lost on the field. After beating both Ohio State and Alabama to end the 2024 season, adding both Bryce Underwood and Chip Lindsey -- Michigan fans hope the Wolverines can get back into the 2025 College Football Playoff chatter.
According to FOX's Joel Klatt, that's exactly what a successful season would look like -- get into the mix.
“Last year was clearly a bump in the road," Klatt began on his podcast. "Nobody cared because they just came off an undefeated 15-0 season in which they won the national championship. So Michigan fans were flying high.
“They were flying high. But, in year two under Sherrone Moore, maybe not the urgency that there is at Alabama trying to replicate what Nick Saban was able to do, but this fan base is used to being at the top echelon at the elite level of college football. You cannot be an elite program and not be in the mix for the college football playoff.
“So this is not a team that can go, you know, 7-5 or 8-4 and feel like that's a successful year. They've got to be in the mix, in the mix. If they're in the mix, I think people will look at them and say, okay, we've got something going.”
After winning eight games last season, it's clear that Michigan must take a step forward in the win column. Underwood is expected to start in Week 1 against New Mexico, but he is also a true freshman who will face some growing pains. Klatt says Michigan's goal should be to get to nine wins at a minimum to give itself a chance at the Playoff.
“It's a young quarterback in Bryce Underwood," Klatt said. "We continue with a young coach and Sherrone Moore, obviously dealing with all the issues that he's having to deal with the self-imposed suspension. We'll see what happens outside of that.
"They were 8-5 a year ago. They need to take a step forward. If they win nine games and they're 9-3 before the bowl game, obviously, they'll be in the mix. If they're 10-2, I think they'll go. And again, bracket prediction time, we'll see where I actually have them at the end. Last year is going to be quickly forgotten.
"If Sherrone Moore can get them right back into the mix, right back into the double digit win category, everyone's going to be like, 'yeah, we're good'. We are good. That 15-0 national championship season is going to go a long way."
Another thing that Michigan has going for it, Klatt revealed, is that the Wolverines have the edge over Ohio State. The Wolverines have now won The Game the past four years -- including last season as a 20-point underdog.
"Plus, it's not like they went out and got their doors blown off by Ohio State. No, no, no. This is a program that just beat Ohio State for the fourth straight time," said Klatt. "They beat Alabama in the bowl game, so they've got a lot going for them. Let's just say, I think Moore has more going for him than even DeBoer does at Alabama. DeBoer has more to prove.
"Sherrone was there as the play caller for the national championship. He was the head coach of the team that now beat Ohio State two years straight because he was the interim coach for the Ohio State game in their championship year. So like he's got more equity with that fan base.
"So they need to be in the mix. I think that would be a successful season for them right back in there and kind of that top 10 style of play.”
Michigan will kick things off on August 30 against New Mexico.
