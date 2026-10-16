When Does Devin Cleveland Commit? Time, Stream as Michigan Basketball Waits Decision

Michigan waited some time to get its first high school commitment under new head coach Mike Boynton Jr., but that came on Wednesday night when four-star guard Lucai Anderson committed to the Wolverines.

Anderson is talented, but might be more of a project with a lot of raw talent. And while Boynton Jr. recently landed his first player in the '27 cycle — there could be another.

On Friday, four-star guard Devin Cleveland is set to make his commitment. Cleveland was recently in Ann Arbor for an official visit and it was the final one he took before making his commitment. Cleveland was in attendance to see Michigan take on Eastern Michigan and by all accounts, he left impressed.

How to watch Cleveland's announcement

When : Friday, Oct. 16

: Friday, Oct. 16 Where : CBS Sports College Basketball YouTube

: CBS Sports College Basketball YouTube Time : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET Finalists: Michigan, Missouri, and TCU

Who is Devin Cleveland?

The 6'3" Chicago, IL prospect has had big Michigan interest for quite some time. Cleveland was following the Wolverines last season and after winning the national title, it appeared that Michigan had the lead in his recruitment.

But Dusty May left Ann Arbor and there were a lot of unknowns. Cleveland began looking at other schools, keeping his options open, but Michigan continues to come to the front. According to Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Wolverines are leading for Cleveland, with a 38% chance to landing him. Missouri is currently in second.

Scouting Devin Cleveland:



▪️Tough shot-taker & maker

▪️Extreme gravity (47% 3pt as a jr)

▪️Secondary playmaker

▪️Advanced left hand

▪️Deceptively efficient finisher

▪️Upside as he fills out



7pm ET announcement: https://t.co/ogxbrq5wRF pic.twitter.com/6oP93fGTgv — Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) October 16, 2026

And then there are the Chicago roots. Mike Boynton Jr. was named the new head coach and he kept a lot of May's staff intact. That included Akeem Miskdeen, who Cleveland has a bond with.

“I know there been coaching changes recently but Coach Akeem [Miskdeen] – another Chicago guy who I’ve been building a connection for the past three years – reached out to reassure me that they are still confident in the coaching staff and the team’s ability to compete at the highest level," Cleveland told Rivals. "I’m looking forward to building a connection with Coach (Mike) Boynton and seeing how my game can fit into what they’re building. I’ll be watching his play style throughout the season.”

The combo-guard can play anywhere from point guard to wing — if needed. He can shoot and create his own shot, and with both Trey McKenney and Elliot Cadeau potentially off to the NBA after this season, there would be a path for Cleveland to play right away next season in Ann Arbor. He has been on record saying he wants to play for a coach who will allow him to play through his mistakes and coach him up.

Cleveland is ESPN's No. 29 player in the class of 2027 and Michigan will wait to see if it lands the star prospect.

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