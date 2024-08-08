Recruiting: Michigan misses on 4-star, Top 100 defensive tackle

BREAKING: Four-Star DL DJ Sanders has Committed to Texas A&M, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’3 315 DL from Bellville, TX chose the Aggies over Texas & Michigan



Ranked as a Top 75 Recruit (No. 6 DL) per On3



“Gig Em Baby”https://t.co/TAqoj5jRZG pic.twitter.com/yVveyUMdn8