Recruiting: Michigan misses on 4-star, Top 100 defensive tackle
After suffering a decommitment earlier this month, Michigan football looks to reignite momentum on the recruiting trail but the wait continues after U-M fell short for one of the highest-rated defensive players on their board.
The Wolverines battled hard for four-star Bellville (Texas) defensive tackle DJ Sanders but ultimately failed to pull the Lone Star State native out of his home state. Sanders committed to Texas A&M late Wednesday night among a final three which also included Michigan and Texas.
Sanders took an official visit to Ann Arbor back on May 31, before subsequent OVs to A&M (June 14) and Texas (June 21) this summer. The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder is considered the No. 88 overall prospect, No. 10 defensive lineman and No. 17 player from the state of Texas in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
Michigan misses on Sanders just four days after suffering a decommitment from three-star Destrehan (La.) wide receiver Phillip Wright, who is expected to flip to LSU. Despite the recent speed bumps, the Wolverines are having a solid recruiting cycle and could add to their 2025 class as August winds down. Michigan is in a good spot with four-star Kilgore (Texas) cornerback Jayden Sanders, who is set to announce his decision on Saturday between U-M, Oklahoma State, Baylor and Vanderbilt. The Wolverines are also the current favorites to land four-star Fulshear (Texas) Katy Jordan wide receiver Andrew Marsh, who will announce his decision on Aug. 20 among a final five of Michigan, Colorado, Washington, Texas and USC.
