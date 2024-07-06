4-Star Linebacker Commits To Rutgers Over Michigan
After a hot stretch on the recruiting trail in June, Michigan Football is enduring something of a tough start to July.
The Wolverines watched five 2025 targets commit elsewhere in the first five days of the month, the latest of which was four-star Trenton (N.J.) Hun linebacker Kamar Archie. The New Jersey native gave his verbal pledge to the in-state program, Rutgers, on Friday.
According to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Archie is considered the No. 278 overall prospect, No. 32 linebacker and No. 8 player from the state of New Jersey in the 2025 recruiting class. The 6-foot-1, 225-pounder took official visits to Michigan (June 21), Rutgers (June 14) and Clemson (May 31) over the past several weekends but the Scarlet Knights won out.
Michigan linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary is still seeking a second 2025 linebacker to pair with Stockbridge (Ga.) three-star Chase Taylor (No. 588 overall), who gave his pledge to the Wolverines back on June 24. Michigan is in a fierce battle with Notre Dame and others for Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy's Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng (No. 70).
This month, the Wolverines have seen four other high-profile prospects commit to other programs in four-star Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph defensive lineman Maxwell Roy (Ohio State), four-star Brooklin (Mass.) Dexter interior offensive lineman Hardy Watts (Wisconsin), four-star Danville (Calif.) San Ramon Valley edge rusher Marco Jones (Texas A&M) and four-star Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman interior offensive lineman Seuseu Alofaituli.
Good news could be on the way next week for Michigan however, as the Wolverines are the current favorites to land four-star Center Valley (Pa.) Southern Lehigh tight end Andrew Olesh (No. 121) and three-star Destrehan (La.) wide receiver Phillip Wright (No. 533). Olesh — who is also considering Alabama and Penn State — is set to announce his commitment on July 8, while Wright will make his announcement on July 13 between Michigan and Georgia Tech.
Michigan's 2025 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 7 in the country and No. 7 in the Big Ten, through the Wolverines average player ranking of 91.03 is the third-best mark in the conference.
