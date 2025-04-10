Wolverines leading for No. 1 recruit in the state of Michigan
A favorite saying by the folks in Ann Arbor is that "the best in Michigan play for Michigan," and that is certainly the recruiting blueprint for the Michigan Wolverines and head coach Sherrone Moore. The first step to building long-term recruiting success is keeping talent in your backyard home. Moore has focused on that and has done a fantastic job, obviously his biggest coup was keeping Belleville QB recruit Bryce Underwood from departing the state and setting up shop in Ann Arbor.
It looks like Moore is trending to go back-to-back in landing the top player in the state once again. Top 100 athlete/wide receiver CJ Sadler, Jr has been predicted to land with Michigan for a while now and it was just reconfirmed in a recent report by On3.
Sadler was named MaxPreps Player of the Year in the State of Michigan for 2024 and is looking forward to a monster senior season in. The class of 2026 product has displayed an ability to outrun opponents while also showing elite level hands at the WR position. He would be an amazing addition to the Wolverine receiver room and draws comparisons to former Michigan wideout Roman Wilson.
The 2026 recruiting class has gotten off to a bit of a slow start and there's no question Sherrone and company would love to land a top 100 player. At the same time, Sadler Jr. has not set a commitment date. So while Michigan appears to be in the lead at this point, the staff in Ann Arbor cannot let their guard down. Recruits of Sadler's caliber are inundated with calls, texts and other forms of recruiting propaganda every day. Michigan looks to be in the driver's seat for now, but recruiting is a fickle beast, and things can turn on a dime.
