Several Michigan student-athletes turn class project into NIL opportunity
NIL has transformed the landscape of college sports since its inception in 2021, allowing athletes to profit off of their own name, image and likeness while retaining their amateur status at their chosen university.
The University of Michigan has been at the forefront of the NIL movement, working with groups like Valiant Management Group, led by CEO and former Michigan football player Jared Wangler and his team. Michigan has also been able to benefit from the Champions Circle collective, with a board of directors led by Nate Forbes. The collective has been instrumental in ensuring players are paid for their services, as well as putting together packages for transfers and new recruits.
Now the University of Michigan is leading NIL on another level, with a campaign built in the classroom by athlete's, fellow students, and supported by faculty.
According to Valiant Management Group, the campaign started in a classroom with newly transferred running back Justice Haynes and his classmates. The campaign includes a partnership with local clothing brand SANA, and will include graphic t-shirts, hoodies, hats and more. The athlete involvement for this particular project features men's basketball player Nimari Burnett (seen in the video above), as well as female hooper Olivia Olson.
The campaign is also one of the first known NIL campaigns to be led by student innovation.
"A group of students, including Michigan Football RB Justice Haynes, are actively working on the campaign as part of their class project. Justice played a key role in shaping the creative vision behind Michigan Madness and the mad scientist concept, demonstrating how NIL can intersect with student-driven storytelling."- Valiant Management Group
The final fun piece about this NIL campaign is the involvement from faculty, as U-M Professor Greg Dooley plays the role of the "Mad Scientist" in the video.
The campaign drops on March 20th at SANADETROIT.COM, as well as at MDENSHOP.COM. Proceeds of all sales will assist Michigan's effort to continue building its NIL capabilities.
