Wolverine Digest

Several Michigan student-athletes turn class project into NIL opportunity

The project started in the classroom and became a real Name, Image and Likeness campaign designed to help multiple athletes across a variety of sports

Jerred Johnson

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

NIL has transformed the landscape of college sports since its inception in 2021, allowing athletes to profit off of their own name, image and likeness while retaining their amateur status at their chosen university.

The University of Michigan has been at the forefront of the NIL movement, working with groups like Valiant Management Group, led by CEO and former Michigan football player Jared Wangler and his team. Michigan has also been able to benefit from the Champions Circle collective, with a board of directors led by Nate Forbes. The collective has been instrumental in ensuring players are paid for their services, as well as putting together packages for transfers and new recruits.

Now the University of Michigan is leading NIL on another level, with a campaign built in the classroom by athlete's, fellow students, and supported by faculty.

According to Valiant Management Group, the campaign started in a classroom with newly transferred running back Justice Haynes and his classmates. The campaign includes a partnership with local clothing brand SANA, and will include graphic t-shirts, hoodies, hats and more. The athlete involvement for this particular project features men's basketball player Nimari Burnett (seen in the video above), as well as female hooper Olivia Olson.

Hutch
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson runs out of the tunnel during the Lions season opener against the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field in Detroit, on Sunday, Sept. 8. 2024. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The campaign is also one of the first known NIL campaigns to be led by student innovation.

"A group of students, including Michigan Football RB Justice Haynes, are actively working on the campaign as part of their class project. Justice played a key role in shaping the creative vision behind Michigan Madness and the mad scientist concept, demonstrating how NIL can intersect with student-driven storytelling."

Valiant Management Group
Jared
Michigan's Jared Wangler celebrates his touchdown against Maryland during the second half Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 at Michigan Stadium. Jared Wangler / Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press

The final fun piece about this NIL campaign is the involvement from faculty, as U-M Professor Greg Dooley plays the role of the "Mad Scientist" in the video.

The campaign drops on March 20th at SANADETROIT.COM, as well as at MDENSHOP.COM. Proceeds of all sales will assist Michigan's effort to continue building its NIL capabilities.

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

OC Chip Lindsey reveals plans on naming a starting QB for Michigan Football

Michigan basketball named a loser after NCAA Tournament draw

Social media reacts to Michigan basketball winning the Big Ten Tournament, downing Wisconsin

For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:

Published |Modified
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.