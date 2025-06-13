Wolverines make bold move, offer rising recruit and son of current defensive line coach
Sometimes, in recruiting, you don't have to look very far to find elite talent. When that talent has a direct connection to your program, it is even better. That is the case with intriguing 2027 offensive line recruit Louis Esposito. Louis plays high school football less than 30 miles from the Big House at Saline High School. Saline has produced some elite talent over the last few years, including potential Notre Dame QB1 CJ Carr (grandson of Michigan coaching legend Lloyd Carr).
The 6-foot-4, 255-pound Esposito plays guard for the Saline football program. Along with his newest offer from Michigan, Esposito has notable offers from Purdue, Louisville, and Pittsburgh. The young, talented lineman will need to continue adding weight to his frame to compete at the Big Ten level, but that seems likely given that he is only 16 years old.
Esposito looks like a player who will need to develop over a couple of years, but with added weight and training, could become a stout interior lineman. Having his dad, Lou Esposito, on the staff as defensive coordinator should give the Wolverines a leg up in his recruitment. However, you never know with kids these days; sometimes they want to follow their own path. For what it is worth, Louis did claim that the Michigan offer was a "dream offer"; it sounds like the Wolverines have a good start in this 2027 battle.
