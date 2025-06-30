MSU Athletics Reveals its Hall of Fame Class of 2025
On Monday, Michigan State revealed its Hall of Fame inductees for the class of 2025.
They are as follows:
Mark Dantonio
Dantonio served as the Spartans head coach from 2007 through the 2019 season.
He is the program's all-time winningest head coach. He had previously served as defensive backs coach under Nick Saban before serving stints as Ohio State's defensive coordinator and the head coach at Cincinnati.
Dantonio won three Big Ten titles and two Big Ten Coach of the Year awards while at the helm.
He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and Rose Bowl Hall of Fame last year.
Sam Vincent
Vincent is one of the greatest players to have ever come through Michigan State's men's basketball program.
He is eighth all-time in program history in scoring, and his scoring average of 23.0 points per game in the 1984-85 season is 10th all-time in program history. That mark led the Big Ten that season, and he was named a first-team all-conference honoree.
Vincent would be selected by the Boston Celtics with the 20th overall pick of the 1985 NBA Draft. He won an NBA title in Boston.
Caroline Powers-Ellis
Powers is a former assistant coach for Michigan State women's golf who won All-American honors and was named the 2013 Big Ten Golfer of the Year during her playing days.
Tony Keyes
Keyes played soccer at Michigan State in the 1960s and was a two-time All-American. His 28 goals in 1968 are the program's most in a single season. He helped lead Michigan State to its first two national titles in program history.
Nick Simmons
Simmons was a four-time All-American and three-time Big Ten champion for Michigan State wrestling. His 46 pins are the most in program history.
Kori Moster
Moster was a three-time All-American for Michigan State volleyball. She was also a three-time All-Region and All-Big Ten honoree and was a two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.
The induction ceremony will be held on Friday, Sept. 12. The class will also be recognized at Michigan State football's home game against Youngstown State the following day.
Keep up with all things Michigan State athletics when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our lively community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.