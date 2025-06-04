Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: Previewing J Batt’s Presser
Michigan State is hosting new athletic director J Batt's introductory press conference on Wednesday.
It will be a celebration of sorts, much like any introductory press conference, so don't expect any questions that are too hard-hitting.
There are, however, some things we would like to hear addressed, as Batt's tenure will dictate the direction Michigan State athletics heads from here on out. A new era.
Our Aidan Champion breaks down these expectations on this latest episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast.
You can watch below:
Acknowledgment of Michigan State's history of success
Particularly on the football side, the outside world seems to overlook the Spartans, and the fact that they haven't made a bowl game in the last three seasons doesn't help.
But there's a history of success there, which makes for a high standard that should be set year in and year out for this program.
Batt should address this.
Nick Saban connection
Batt has a relationship with the legendary college football coach and former Michigan State coach from their days together at Alabama.
How strong is that connection? What has Batt learned from one of the greatest to ever do it? What might Saban have told Batt about Michigan State? How does Saban currently feel about the university and its athletic department?
Coaching hires
Batt made some great hires while at Georgia Tech. And there will be times he will need to make hires with Michigan State, perhaps even for the revenue sports.
What does he look for in a coach that goes beyond the Xs and Os and track record?
The future of college athletics
Lastly, how does Batt feel about this new era of college sports? We're sure he wouldn't give a Tom Izzo-caliber rant, but we're wondering more so if he sees a future where things get back on track and there's more regulation implemented?
It's clear that Michigan State is making an effort to get with the times, but there's no question that changes need to be made in college athletics before things get worse.
Batt's press conference is set for 3 p.m.
