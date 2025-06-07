Spartan Golfer Turns in Impressive Second Round at RBC Heritage
Michigan State senior golfer Ashton McCulloch competed as an amateur in the RBC Heritage Canadian Open at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Caledon, Ontario, Canada. McCulloch put together an impressive 2-under round on Friday afternoon, unfortunately missing the cut.
Cut line at the PGA event was three-under, but the Kingston, Ontario native felt right at home as he shot a 67 on day two. He was playing in the second RBC Heritage of his career and was given a sponsor exemption due to his nationality.
The Spartan golfer had a decorated career at Michigan State, being the top finisher for the Spartans in nine events last season, holding a scoring average of 70.89. That number broke the program record previously set by former Spartan James Piot, who competed in the 2021 Masters.
McCulloch was able to meet with fellow Canadians, including Nick Taylor, who won the tournament back in 2023. The Spartan standout spoke on the experience that he had with the season professionals and what it meant to compete at the highest level in his home country.
“The fact that they knew my name was so cool,” McCulloch said, per Mario Russo of rbccanadianopen.com. “I’m just a kid from Kingston, Ontario, and I play golf and those are professional golfers and obviously some of the best in the world, so the fact that they knew me and that we could have a normal conversation not even surrounding golf was really cool and something I won’t forget.”
McCulloch has other PGA experience as he played in the U.S. Open last year, shooting +10 in two rounds of golf. He has continued to make an improvement at the pro level and will more than likely be on the Korn Ferry Tour, which is essentially minor league golf for the PGA Tour.
You can catch McCulloch in Detroit at the end of July in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, as he earned another sponsor exemption following his graduation from Michigan State in May. McCulloch is on the fast track to competing amongst the best golfers and could be one of them in a few years.
