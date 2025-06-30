MSU's Piot Finishes Strong at Rocket Mortgage Classic
Former Michigan State Spartan James Piot finished tied for 73rd in the Rocket Mortgage Classic after just making the cut on Friday. He had a strong finish in the final two days in his home state after just sneaking into the weekend rounds after an impressive Friday score.
Piot shot an even par 72 (E) on Saturday, followed by a score of 71 (-1) on Sunday to cap off an impressive first tournament in the first PGA event that he has played in. After transitioning over from the LIV Tour, Piot is the first to transition to the PGA and make the cut.
The tournament winner won in a thriller, as South African rookie Aldrich Potgieter sank a putt on the fifth playoff hole after finishing 22-under alongside Americans Chris Kirk and Max Greyersman. Despite a strong tournament, Piot was not close to the lead as several golfers tore up the course.
At Michigan State, Piot was a PING All-American Honorable Mention and produced the lowest single-season scoring average in program history at 71.33. An All-Big Ten selection, Piot was far and away the top golf that has come through the program and continues to impress at the highest level.
The Farmington Hills, Mich. native made a total of $18,720 by making the cut and placing tied for 73rd. After winning the U.S. Amateur Championship in 2021, Piot has been on a steady incline within his professional career. He will be a household name in the PGA for years to come.
The two other Spartan golfers that competed failed to make the cut. 39-year-old tour pro Ryan Brehm finished one-under and Canadian sponsor exemption Ashton McCulloch shot a tournament high eight-over in his tournament debut. It was just McCulloch's third PGA event in his young career.
The next PGA Tour event is the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. There is a strong chance that Piot competes in the next event, and after his showing in Detroit, he certainly should compete at the top of the leaderboard next week.
