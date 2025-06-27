Spartan Trio Completes First Round at Rocket Mortgage Classic
A trio of former Michigan State Spartans logged first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on Thursday, with two shooting under par. The in-state PGA Tour event draws special attention to three Spartan alums as they compete against the world's best.
Former U.S. Amateur champion James Piot leads the trio, shooting a 70 (-2) in his opening round and tied for 87th. Piot recently made a return to the PGA as one of the first to convert from the LIV Tour, where he began his professional career.
Piot received one of two sponsor exemptions amongst Spartan players, scoring four birdies and a pair of bogeys. He posted a 35 on each nine to lead the group of Spartans and is eight shots out of the lead of 10-under held by American Kevin Roy and South African Aldrich Potgieter.
39-year-old, longtime PGA pro Ryan Brehm came out with a score of 71 (-1), one shot behind Piot and tied for 108th. The Mount Pleasant, Michigan, native also totaled four birdies, but bogeyed the final two holes to put him nine shots away from the lead.
Brehm turned pro all the way back in 2008 and has just one PGA Tour win, coming in the 2022 Puerto Rico Open. This is his 270th career event and will need to make the cut and go low over the next three days to have a chance at his second tour victory.
The final and youngest Spartan to compete is Canadian Ashton McCulloch, who shot a tournament high 78 (+6). He also received a sponsor exemption following his graduation in May as a senior who dominated Spartan golf this season.
This is McCulloch's second PGA event this year after competing in the Canadian RBC Heritage Open back in early June. The Kingston, Ontario, Canada native is playing in front of his alumni crowd for the first time in his career and is still adjusting to the level of PGA golf.
The current cut line sits at 2-under, making Piot currently eligible to make the two weekend rounds on Saturday and Sunday. Brehm will need to have a better Friday, while McCulloch likely needs a record-low round to come close to making the cut.
