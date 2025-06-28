Spartans' Piot Makes First PGA Cut at Home State Tourney
Former Michigan State Spartan and first-year PGA pro James Piot made his first-ever PGA Tour cut on Friday afternoon at the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. Piot put together an impressive six-under score to just squeak into the weekend.
After shooting a strong 70 (-2) on Thursday, the former U.S. Amateur Champion one-upped himself with a 68 (-4) to make the cut. Piot started his professional career in 2022 on the LIV Tour before joining the PGA this year. He received a sponsor exemption to this event and played extremely well.
It was quite a nail-biter down the stretch for Piot as the cut line moved up to -7 after his round finished. With multiple groups finishing up later into the afternoon, a few players gave shots away, which allowed the cut line to drop back down to six, allowing Piot to make it.
What made Piot's Friday finish even more impressive was the fact that he birdied three of his final six holes. He nailed a clutch par putt on 18 for par, sealing him above the -6 cut line. The Farmington Hills, Michigan. native was supported well by his home state crowd and many Spartan fans alike.
The two other Spartan golfers that participated in the tournament did not make the cut. 39-year-old Ryan Brehm shot a two-under with a pair of 71 scores across the first two days. Brehm just completed his 270th career event and had a strong crowd of Spartans cheering him on.
Recent Spartan graduate Canadian Ashton McCulloch did not play his strongest golf in one of his first-ever PGA events. He finished last with a tournament-high eight-over, posting a 74 (+2) on Friday. He also received a sponsor exemption as an amateur, just beginning his pro golf career.
Piot is eight shots back of the lead, held in a three-way tie by a trio of Americans, Chris Kirk, Philip Knowles and Andrew Putman. The former Spartan will tee off on Saturday morning as one of the first groups out of the gate. Another strong round puts him in the mix to be a top qualifier or winner.
Make sure that you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, to share your thoughts on the Rocket Mortgage Classic so far, and be a part of our lively community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.