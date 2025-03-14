Spartan Soccer Alum Signs Pro Contract
Former Michigan State midfielderJustina Gaynor is the latest to earn a professional contract as she has finalized a deal to join the NWSL's Chicago Stars, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.
Gaynor will join the Stars on a one-year contract through 2025 with a mutual option to retain her in 2026. She will join former 2021 teammate, forward Ava Cook, who has been with the organization since she was drafted 18th overall in the 2022 NWSL Draft.
The former Spartan finished her final collegiate season in 2024 with five goals, six assists and 16 total points while starting in all 22 matches. She was named first-team All-Big Ten for the final three seasons of her career and was also named 2023 Midfielder of the Year, having her breakout season as a senior.
Gaynor had transferred to Michigan State after spending her firt collegiate season at Butler, where she started every match.
She is just the sixth Spartan to be drafted or signed to a professional contract and is not the only former Spartan with the last name Gaynor who has accomplished this feat and just so happens to play for the same organization at one time or another.
Just one year ago, former Spartan defender Celia Gaynor was drafted by Stars in the 2023 NWSL Draft. Celia is currently playing for the Fort Lauderdale United in the USL Super League. The Gaynor name seems to be one that the Stars have grown a liking to.
Spartans fourth-year head coach Jeff Hossler has really done something special with this program in such a short amount of time. He has risen Michigan State to be one of the nation's top teams over the past few years while also producing five players that have gone on to play professionally.
The 2025 NWSL season begins Friday. The Stars will face the Orlando Pride at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT. The game is available to be streamed on Amazon Prime, where fans can watch Gaynor receive her first action at the professional level. Her dedication to her craft and the Spartan program makes it very deserving.
