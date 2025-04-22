MSU Baseball Gets First Conference Series Sweep Since 2023
Michigan State baseball swept its weekend series against the Ohio State Buckeyes after scoring double-digit run totals in all three games.
The Spartans clinched the sweep with a dominant 14-4 win on Sunday. The series finale was cut short to seven innings due to the run rule.
The Green and White pounced on Buckeyes starting pitcher Jake Michalak, who gave up six earned runs in 1.2 innings of work.
Michigan State got a good outing from right-handed pitcher Nolan Higgins, who dealt five innings, gave up three earned runs and earned the win.
On Saturday, senior outfielder JT Sokolove bashed a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the eleventh to secure the 10-9 victory over the Buckeyes.
Michigan State won despite a rough outing from its ace, left-handed pitcher Joseph Dzierwa. The MLB Draft prospect pitched four innings, and allowed five earned runs, six hits and two walks. Dzierwa began the season with a dominant stretch of starts and led the Big Ten in ERA but slid down to second place after his start against Ohio State.
The first game of the series was where the Michigan State offense started to click, producing a season-high 17 hits in the 11-4 win.
The Spartans earned their first sweep against a conference opponent since 2023.
This season, Michigan State head coach Jake Boss Jr. has had his squad prepared to play at McLane Stadium. In nine conference bouts, the Spartans are 6-3 as the home team.
Coming off two straight wins to take a series from Northwestern, the Spartans have won five straight Big Ten games and are back to .500 in conference play at 9-9.
Michigan State infielder Sam Busch ranks No. 4 in the Big Ten with 48 RBIs and No. 14 with an impressive 1.078 OPS.
If the Spartans can bring their hot bats with them for the rest of the season, they have the potential to separate from the middle of the pack in the Big Ten.
Michigan State hosts Purdue Fort-Wayne on Tuesday for a midweek duel before a weekend series in Ann Arbor against the Michigan Wolverines.
