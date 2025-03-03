Spartans Earn Another Series Sweep, Dismantle Harvard
The Michigan State Spartans (9-1) continued their winnings ways over the weekend as they dismantled the Harvard Crimson (0-6) at Fluor Field in Greenville, North Carolina. Schedule for three nine-inning games, the Spartans played just 21 as they run-ruled the Crimson in every single game.
Talk about a body-bagging of a performance; the Spartans took no prisoners this weekend. They led off the road trip with a 14-1 win on Friday, took home another double-digit victory on Saturday, 11-1, and finished up on Sunday with a 13-3 whooping to complete the three-game, run-rule series sweep.
Junior left-handed pitcher Joseph Dzierwa improved to 3-0 on Friday afternoon, allowing one run on four hits over six innings. He also struck out 10 batters for his third-straight outing with double-digit punch-outs. He leads the Big Ten with 33 total strikeouts, averaging 11 per outing.
Junior infielder Randy Seymour was the offensive star of the weekend for Michigan State. He earned six hits for six RBIs and four runs scored over the three games. He also clubbed his first home run of the season, a grand-slam homer in Sunday's win.
Another impressive piece to Michigan State's offense is sophomore transfer Parker Picot in his first year in East Lansing. He also recorded at least one hit in each game, breaking out for a stellar offensive day on Friday. He went 2-5 with five RBIs, including his first two home runs of the season.
The long ball had not been much of a factor for the Spartans entering the weekend, but they quickly found some big-time power by hitting nine of their 10 total home runs against Harvard. The North Carolina air definitely helped give that ball an extra ride, finding a few extra feet for some big fly's.
After losing for the first time to the UCLA Bruins (8-3) in Corpus Christi, Texas last week, the Spartans were hungry to get back in the win column and took advantage of a bad Harvard team. They are now the best defensive team in the Big Ten, allowing a conference-low 29 runs through 10 games.
The Spartans currently hold the second-best record in the Big Ten, one game behind the Purdue Boilermakers (10-1). Coach Jake Boss Jr.'s bunch will prepare for another contest at Fluor Field, stacking up against Western Carolina (5-6) on Wednesday night.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.