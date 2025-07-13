Dzierwa Looks to be Next Spartan Drafted This Weekend
Michigan State Spartans left hander Joseph Dzierwa is widely known as the top pitcher in the Big Ten this past season and is primed to be selected in the 2025 MLB Draft, following an astonishing junior season in East Lansing. Dzierwa is just mere hours from hearing his name called in Atlanta, Georgia.
How the draft is set up is that the first three rounds will take place, along with the compensatory and competitive balance rounds. It will kick off Sunday starting at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network and ESPN.
The remaining 17 rounds (4-20) will be held on Monday, beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET and will be exclusively broadcast on MLB.com. There is a very good chance that Dzierwa's name does not make it to Monday and will be chosen in the opening three rounds of the draft.
The highest Spartan selection in recent years went to infielder Mitch Jebb, taken by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second round (No. 42 overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft. He is currently tearing it up for the Double-A Altoona Curve in the Pirates organization. Dzierwa looks to follow suit with that success.
Dzierwa is currently rated as the No. 74 overall draft prospect by MLB.com. There are 104 total picks in the first three rounds of the draft, including the competitive balance and compensatory rounds, meaning that there is a very high chance that Dzierwa is selected by the end of the third round.
There are 20 total rounds in the MLB Draft, which means that Dzierwa should receive a sizable signing bonus for the position he is drafted. Baseball America reports that Jebb earned a $1.6 million signing bonus when being selected early in the second round. Dzierwa could expect similar.
There is no denying the talent that was witnessed in East Lansing this past season, and it is truly impressive to see a kid from Haskins, Ohio, emerge as one of the top pitchers in the world. The reigning Big Ten Pitcher of the Year and All-American is going to be a pro ballplayer tomorrow.
