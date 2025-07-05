Spartans' Dzierwa Opens Up Regarding Upcoming MLB Draft
There is no doubt that Michigan State All-American left-handed pitcher Joseph Dzierwa will be drafted in the upcoming 2025 MLB Draft in mid-July. The way that he has grown over a three-year span has put him in a prime position to become a Top 100 pick and a major asset for one pro club.
Dzierwa joined the "On the Clock" podcast with Jared Perkins and Tyler Jennings on Friday to discuss the gradual process that has propelled his career into being the reigning Big Ten Pitcher of the Year and a multi-All-American from numerous publications. He is going to be a coveted pick this year.
The Haskins, Ohio native, was asked about his mindset on the mound as he proceeded to strike out 105 batters, the most in the Big Ten and 34th in the nation. He posted a conference-best 1.42 ERA this past season with an 11-3 record and a measly opposing batting average of .179.
"I always try to keep it pitch by pitch and not look too forward or kind of dwell on the past pitch and that's kind of my that was kind of my big focus that game," Dzierwa said.
" ... I've matured, obviously, on the field, mentally, and everything, but I think off the field is kind of cool to see. With everything, kind of the way I've changed, it's cool to see. I love helping out my teammates now more than I ever have, and I think that's kind of helped me become kind of a coach after my playing career is done, and so that's kind of cool to see."
Some of the biggest wins that Spartans had this year came when Dzierwa was on the bump, something that MLB scouts have taken note of. Being able to thrive in crucial situations is a valuable intangible that scouts examine and can sway a team's vote on if they will select him or not.
Being able to throw a complete-game shutout against No. 6 Oregon in East Lansing for the Spartans' highest-ranked win since 2014 and a road victory over USC, allowing zero runs on two hits with eight strikeouts, is something that not only boosts his confidence, but the faith of many MLB teams.
"My confidence comes from the work I put into the week, the day prior, even the year," Dzierwa said. "That kind of work that goes in, that's kind of where I found the biggest confidence for me, and that's what I try to keep it as. Just me versus me, execute each pitch, so I always try to go and attack hitters.
Dzierwa took a minute to break down his deep selection of pitches and revealed to the crew what is in his arsenal as he heads into his first year of professional baseball.
"Arsenal, I got my fastball, I got my change up, and then I got kind of a cutter slider, firm slider," he said. "Then I've been working on this sweeper curve ball."
Ensure that you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, and give us your thoughts on Dzierwa WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our electric community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.