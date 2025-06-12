Former Spartan INF Dominating at Double-A Level
Former Michigan State Spartans second baseman Mitch Jebb has been on a steady incline so far throughout his three-year minor league career but has absolutely exploded this spring as one of the top offensive players at his level. Jebb is hitting his stride and may get a big league call soon.
The Saginaw, Michigan, native is currently playing with the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was drafted by Pittsburgh in a very high spot, 42nd overall (second round) in the 2023 MLB Draft. It is his first season with the club, and he has earned an everyday starting spot.
Jebb is off to a blazing start in his first 54 games this season with Altoona. He is currently tied for fifth-most hits in the Eastern League (55) and the 10th-best on-base percentage (OBP) across the league at .376.
He has been a consistent hitter at the plate in every season of his minor league career. At Single-A Bradenton in 2023, he hit .297 with 38 hits in 34 games over a shortened season. Jebb followed that up with a .253 average with 109 hits and 43 stolen bags in 2024 with High-A Greensboro.
That seamless transition occurred once again this year as Jebb is playing every day and batting at the top of the lineup. He may not possess a ton of extra-base power with just five doubles and two triples this year, but the guy finds a way to get on base, something that is much more valuable than power.
Jebb was a Spartan from 2021 to 2023, being the everyday second baseman for head coach Jake Boss Jr. and some pretty talented Michigan State ball clubs. He was a three-time All-Big Ten honoree, leading the conference in triples (seven) and 15th in stolen bases. He was an all-around talent in East Lansing.
With the Pirates being the worst team in the NL Central, 14.5 games back of first place with a record of 27-41, the organization will look for answers to give this team some life heading into the back half of the season.
Some struggling organizations will fast-track their top prospects and give them Major League opportunities when they know they are out of contention for a playoff spot. If the Pirates get to that point, do not be surprised if Jebb gets a call and is making a starting for the big league club.
Make sure to follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, and give your thoughts on Jebb's success WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our lively community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.