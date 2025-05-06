Michigan State's Dzierwa Wins Another Conference Award
Michigan State starting pitcher Joseph Dzierwa was named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week, after his complete game shutout against the No. 6 Oregon Ducks on Friday.
The left-handed pitcher silenced the Ducks’ lineup, which is one of the best in the Big Ten. He struck out 11 and only allowed three hits over 9.0 innings of work in the 2-0 victory. Dzierwa’s outing catalyzed the Spartans’ biggest upset win in over a decade.
This is the third time Dzierwa has won the weekly award this season and should be a premier candidate for Big Ten Pitcher of the Year. The southpaw has the lowest ERA among qualified pitchers in the Big Ten, with an ERA of 2.20, and Dzierwa also ranks second in strikeouts with 86 and opposing batting average at .191.
Dzierwa is the first pitcher in program history to win the award three times in one season for Michigan State.
Dzierwa has made a habit of pitching deep into games this season and has gone 6.0 or more innings in nine starts. The 6-foot-8 junior is a notable prospect in the 2025 MLB Draft and should rise up the draft boards after a dominant performance against one of the best offenses in the country.
Michigan State is on the bubble for the Big Ten Conference Tournament. This is the first season that the top 12 teams with the best in-conference record move on to Omaha.
The Spartans are tied for 12th with a record of 10-14 in Big Ten play but hold the tiebreaker over Northwestern after sweeping the Wildcats earlier this season. Michigan State is looking for a return to the Big Ten Tournament after failing to qualify for postseason play in 2024.
Dzierwa will make two more starts before the regular season comes to a close. He will face off against USC in Los Angeles and Minnesota in the final series at McLane Stadium for the season.
Michigan State needs to win the final games that Dzierwa is on the bump for, as he will limit traffic on the bases for opposing offenses and give the Spartans a great chance to make the Big Ten Tournament.
Make sure to read all of our Spartan athletics coverage when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE and share your thoughts when you join our vibrant community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.