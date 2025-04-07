Michigan State Ace Struggles Against Indiana
Michigan State left-handed pitcher Joseph Dzierwa struggled against the Indiana Hoosiers on Sunday.
Dzierwa allowed four earned runs on eight hits, through five innings of work before Spartans coach Jake Boss Jr. went to the bullpen.
Redshirt sophomore reliever Tate Farquhar entered the game for Dzierwa and contributed a solid 2.2 innings of work, allowing one run to the Hoosiers.
However, the Spartans’ bats couldn’t overcome the early deficit and dropped the first game of the series 6-4. With the loss, Michigan State fell to 17-11 on the season and 4-6 in Big Ten play, which is No. 11 in the conference standings.
This is the first time that Dzierwa has been credited with the loss this season. It's also the only start where he has allowed more than three earned runs.
The southpaw has been Michigan State’s ace all season, typically getting the nod as the Friday starter for the Spartans.
However, with recent inclement weather, the start of the series between Indiana and Michigan State was pushed back to Sunday, with Dzierwa getting the start.
After getting roughed up by the Hoosiers, Dzierwa’s ERA ballooned from 1.27 to 2.39. Despite the drastic increase, Dzierwa still holds the best ERA by any qualified starting pitcher in the conference.
Dzierwa started the season on a dominant run, allowing only six earned runs in his first seven starts. The left-hander also regularly pitches into the sixth inning or later, allowing the Spartans’ bullpen to be preserved.
After beginning the season with three straight starts with double-digit strikeout performances, the junior is missing fewer bats. Dzierwa is averaging 4.5 strikeouts per game over his last four starts.
According to Baseball America, Dzierwa is among the top 50 prospects and one of the best left-handed pitchers in the upcoming 2025 MLB Draft. This offseason, Dzierwa entered the transfer portal and announced his commitment to Vanderbilt before withdrawing from the portal and returning to Michigan State for the 2025 season.
The 6-foot-8 pitcher will have about six more starts to improve his draft stock before the regular season ends.
The Spartans can salvage the series against the Hoosiers in a doubleheader on Monday in Bloomington.
