REPORT: Spartans' Top Pitcher Dzierwa Tabbed as All-American Talent
Michigan State Spartans junior left-handed pitcher Joseph Dzierwa has far and away the No. 1 most important player for his team this past season and is being recognized for the immense impact that he earned through all 15 starts that he made.
643 Charts, a data reporting website for NCAA college baseball, released a list of Division-I All-Americans in terms of Wins Above Replacement (WAR). Dzierwa was tabbed a second-team All-American selection with a WAR of 2.8.
Wins Above Replacement is essentially a stat that is used to evaluate a player's overall value. It estimates how many more wins a team would earn by having that player on their team instead of a replacement-level player, giving a very average performance.
Dzierwa gave the Spartans multiple wins this past season that they more than likely would not have come close to earning if he decided to transfer away from the program following his sophomore season.
The Haskins, Ohio native, hurled a complete-game shutout over the No. 6 Oregon Ducks back in April, giving Michigan State their biggest upset win since 2014. He gave up just three hits with 11 strikeouts, part of his 104 punch-out total to finish the season.
One week later, Dzierwa's next start was another ranked victory as the Spartans downed No. 25 USC on the road in Irvine, Calif. Dzierwa punched out eight batters, allowing zero runs on just two hits in seven innings of work. With a 2.8 WAR, those are two prime examples of wins that he helped earn.
There is no debating if Dzierwa is going to be a draft selection in the upcoming 2025 MLB Draft this July. It will just depend on what round he is selected and which pro organization is going to be praised with his talents. I predict Dzierwa to be a Top 100 pick, likely in the second round.
Quantifying Dzierwa's wins above replacement just goes to show what type of a difference maker he was for head coach Jake Boss Jr.'s club this season. After nearly transferring to Vanderbilt after the 2024 season, Dzierwa decided to return, making one of the best athletic decisions of his career.
