Spartans' Star Lefty Dzierwa Tabs Yet Another All-American Honor
Michigan State left-handed pitcher Joseph Dzierwa was undoubtedly the best pitcher in the Big Ten this past season and one of the best in the entire nation and has once again being recognized for his incredible achievements in a season to remember.
Dzierwa recently earned his fourth All-American award of the season, being tabbed a third-team All-American by D1Baseball, the leading media source for NCAA Division I baseball. This award holds arguably the most weight as it comes from the top experts in the sport.
Tossing a Big Ten-best 1.42 ERA over 118.2 innings pitched, Dzierwa collected 137 strikeouts with just 22 walks, finishing the year with an 11-3 record across 18 total starts. He pitched four complete games, one being a shutout over No. 6 Oregon, the Spartans' highest ranked win since 2014.
Dzierwa allowed just 24 earned runs on 77 hits all season with an opponent batting average of just .179. There was no player more valuable to their team this year in MSU's conference than Dzierwa was for coach Jake Boss Jr.'s program. A truly special talent continues to bring in the accolades.
Dzierwa's trophy case is bursting at the seams. Michigan State has not had a pitcher of this caliber come through the program since MLB veteran Mark Mulder was a Spartan from 1996-'98. Coincidentally, the two are both lefties and share many of the same pitching qualities and success.
This season alone, the Haskins, Ohio native, has won Big Ten Pitcher of the Year, four-time conference Pitcher of the Week, Perfect Game second-team All-American, Rawlings first-team All-Midwest Region and third team All-American, All-Big Ten First Team, and NCBWA second team All-American.
The junior hurler attended the MLB Draft Combine last week, impressing scouts from across the league. He has been mocked as a second-round selection, slated within the top 100 picks in the 2025 MLB Draft that takes place in mid-July.
Dzierwa will certainly hear his name called at this year's draft and will be able to add another feather in his cap to accentuate a fabulous season for the record books. If he continues on the path he is on, there is no doubt we will see the Spartan star in some Major League threads in a few short years.
