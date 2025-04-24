Spartans Prepare for Road Series Against Wolverines
The Michigan State Spartans (23-16, 9-9) are gearing up for their most important series of the season, heading to Ann Arbor to face their bitter rivals, the Michigan Wolverines (24-17, 8-10). A three-game conference series has a lot on the line as the Spartans seek redemption.
The two in-state rivals squared off once already this season in a non-conference bout that did not count towards the Big Ten standings. The Spartans held a 3-2 lead into the fourth inning before Michigan posted a nine-run fifth inning, ultimately winning the contest, 11-7.
Spartan star left-hander Joseph Dzierwa is the likely Game 1 starter with first pitch set for Friday at 6:03 p.m. ET. It would be assumed that Michigan State would send out its top pitcher this season in a must-win situation.
Holding a 6-1 record with a 2.30 ERA (2nd in Big Ten), Dzierwa will face the Wolverines for the first time this season. He last faced Michigan in May of 2024, hurling eight innings, allowing two runs on three hits with nine strikeouts.
At the plate, the Spartans have a three-headed monster with senior sluggers Caleb Berry and Sam Busch leading the charge alongside sophomore infielder Ryan McKay. Busch has a team-high 11 home runs while Berry leads the team in average (.348) and McKay in total hits (49).
Despite the prior rivalry loss, the Spartans have found recent success over their bitter foe, going 3-1 against them last season. If Michigan State is able to win the series and take two of three at least, they will be moving in the right direction to become a Big Ten tournament team.
This series is monumental due to the fact that both programs are competing for the eighth and final spot for the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha, Nebraska, starting May 20. The Spartans are currently ninth, holding a one-game lead over Michigan and one game back of Illinois for the eighth spot.
If the Spartans win the series, they will separate themselves from their rival in the standings, hoping that the Illini lose to advance in the standings. There is a lot on the line in this year's rivalry series between two talented teams.
