Spartans Make History in 'Crosstown Showdown'
For the first time since 2011, the Michigan State Spartans emerged victorious in the 17th annual "Crosstown Showdown." The Spartans took down the Athletics' High-A minor league affiliate team, Lansing Lugnuts, in a seven-inning shutout, 1-0.
It marks the third victory of the event since it was started in 2007 and played annually. In 2011, Michigan State escaped with a 2-1 victory, but earned the win with their own pitching staff, contrary to what happened on Tuesday night.
There were modified rules in place for this year's showdown as Lugnuts pitchers threw for both teams and were scheduled to fixed pitch counts. That meant that certain innings would be stopped short depending on if that certain minor league pitcher met or exceeded their pitch limit.
This was an incredible turnaround from a season ago where the Spartans lost in this same matchup, 18-0, using similarly modified rules and pitch limits. With stellar Lugnuts pitching on both sides, the Spartan defense played just a bit better to hold a group of professional ballplayers off the board.
A few Lugnuts hitters entered the Spartan lineup, but the big swing to score the lone rune of the ballgame came from graduate catcher Caleb Berry, who ripped a line drive to center field that would be mishandled and leading to a 1-0 lead in the first. That score would hold for a Spartan win.
Redshirt senior infielder and East Lansing, native, Sam Busch, recorded a hit in the first inning and would be the only Spartan to earn a clean base-knock in the game. Busch has been one of the best hitters this season, second in average (.321), third in hits (27), and a team-lead eight home runs.
Due to the game being an exhibition and not counting towards either team's records, 15 total Spartan position players saw action and were able to get into the game in some capacity. Michigan State coach Jake Boss Jr. highlighted the importance of this game and what it truly is all about.
"It's not necessarily about winning or losing tonight for us. It's about the experience of it," Boss said. "We used all of their pitchers, which was a little bit different, but at the same time, when the game ended, we were up 1-0, but again, tonight was more about the experience of playing against the pro guys and hopefully a glimpse of things to come for our guys."
The Spartans were scheduled for a single, non-conference contest with the Bowling Green Falcons on Wednesday afternoon but was cancelled due to weather. They will pivot for a three-game conference road series with the Indiana Hoosiers (15-14, 6-6), starting Friday night.
