Michigan's Dusty May Embraces Hostile Pregame Atmosphere on Road vs. Michigan State

Fresh off a 75-72 home victory in Ann Arbor over No. 5 Nebraska earlier this week, the third-ranked Michigan Wolverines traveled to East Lansing to take on archrival No. 7 Michigan State.

Wolverines head coach Dusty May entered the Breslin Center looking extremely relaxed during pregame warmups, despite hearing plenty of jeers and trash talk from the Spartans student-body.

Not exactly a warm welcome for Dusty May…



“F*** you, Dusty” chants started shortly after I stopped recording. pic.twitter.com/x8NWkIUtEi — Jacob Cotsonika (@jacobcotsonika) January 30, 2026

May is no stranger to embracing a road environment, and made the most of his opportunity to egg on the Michigan State student section. As Michigan State students chanted "F--- you Dusty!" May sat down on the bench right in front of them and didn't say a word, making it clear that he wasn't going to let their trash talk get to him.

Dusty May… I wasn’t familiar with your aura. GO BLUE pic.twitter.com/rom0H29yAy — Tep 〽️ (@Tepkowski) January 31, 2026

May's actions during pregame sent a clear message to his team to not be intimidated by the road crowd in one of the biggest games of the year to-date.

It's this kind of attitude, and his strong coaching acumen, that have the Wolverines as one of the sport's top contenders to make a Final Four.

