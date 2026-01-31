Michigan's Dusty May Embraces Hostile Pregame Atmosphere on Road vs. Michigan State
Fresh off a 75-72 home victory in Ann Arbor over No. 5 Nebraska earlier this week, the third-ranked Michigan Wolverines traveled to East Lansing to take on archrival No. 7 Michigan State.
Wolverines head coach Dusty May entered the Breslin Center looking extremely relaxed during pregame warmups, despite hearing plenty of jeers and trash talk from the Spartans student-body.
May is no stranger to embracing a road environment, and made the most of his opportunity to egg on the Michigan State student section. As Michigan State students chanted "F--- you Dusty!" May sat down on the bench right in front of them and didn't say a word, making it clear that he wasn't going to let their trash talk get to him.
May's actions during pregame sent a clear message to his team to not be intimidated by the road crowd in one of the biggest games of the year to-date.
It's this kind of attitude, and his strong coaching acumen, that have the Wolverines as one of the sport's top contenders to make a Final Four.
Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.Follow mikemcdanielsi