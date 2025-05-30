Former Spartan Earns First Minor League Victory
Former Michigan State right-hander Andrew Carson is making immense strides at the minor league level as he recently earned his first-ever professional win. He is pitching for his second MLB organization and is finding a promising role in the bullpen for the best team in the California League.
In his third relief appearance of the season with the Seattle Mariners' Single-A affiliate, the Modesto Nuts, Carson produced a scoreless inning, allowing one hit with one strikeout against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes.
Carson inherited two runners with nobody out when he entered the game in the fifth inning. He would earn a big strikeout before giving up a base hit that would score a run. He was not responsible for the baserunner and was not charged for the run. Carson got out of the jam with minimal damage.
The Nuts took a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the inning and would not lose the lead, awarding Carson with his first-ever professional victory. He improves to 1-0 on the season in just his third appearance as Modesto went on to win, 8-5.
Carson has been on quite the odyssey since sporting the Green and White at McLane Stadium. He transferred to Division-II powerhouse Tampa University, winning the 2024 D-II National Championship. He then signed his first minor league contract with the New York Mets back in February.
The Rochester, Michigan, native stayed with New York's Florida Complex League developmental club for just over a month before being released in mid-March. A month later, the Mariners signed the free agent pitcher, quickly assigning him to Single-A with the Modesto Nuts.
Including two development appearances with Seattle's Arizona Complex League team, Carson has made five appearances, holding a 1.80 ERA, allowing five hits with one strikeout and zero walks in five total innings. He has exclusively come out of the bullpen, just as he did for the Spartans as a closer.
One cool nugget is that Carson is competing against another Rochester native that was his teammate at Stoney Creek High School in 2018. San Jose Giants catcher and my younger brother, Drew Cavanaugh, plays for the San Francisco Giants' Single-A affiliate in the same division.
The two former teammates and Michiganders will face each other as pro players for the first time starting Tuesday, June 17, in Modesto.
Carson and the Nuts are the top team in the California League, holding a two-game lead over San Jose. The 24-year-old reliever is making strong strides to reach the mountaintop of pro baseball and has been on the right track so far this year.
