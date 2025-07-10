Spartans' McKay Thriving in Top Collegiate Summer League
Michigan State second baseman Ryan McKay is currently participating in the No. 1 college baseball summer league in the country, the Cape Cod Baseball League in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. He is tearing it up at the plate through 16 games.
McKay is hitting a whopping .359 average with 23 hits, 47 total bases, four doubles and eight RBIs. He is facing all of the top pitchers across the country due to the fact that the very best talent in the country comes to play in the Cape during the summer months, following the 2025 season's end.
He plays for the Hyannis Harbor Hawks, leading the West Division with a 9-8-3 record. McKay has played in 16 of the 20 games and has been mostly at second base but has assumed the DH position as well.
Across all hitters in the best college summer league in the nation, McKay is tied for fourth-most hits, third-most doubles, and fourth in average. He is considered to be one of the top players in the league, a good precursor for how he will fare amongst the rest of the country in 2026.
McKay was an everyday guy for the Spartans this past season. He led the team in batting average (.306), total hits (67), doubles (20), walks (36) and runs scored (58). He was the most well-rounded player on the roster with a vacuum for a glove at second base.
The Clarkston, Michigan, native earned second-team All-Big Ten honors. He was the only Spartan to bat above a .300 average and started in all 54 games that he was available to play in.
McKay will once again be a star piece to the Spartans team next year, just as he was this past season. He will likely continue to be the leadoff batter that always finds a way on base and hopefully help Michigan State improve from the 28-27 record that they finished with, this past season.
The Cape Cod League plays a full 40-game regular season before a playoff format of multiple best-of-three series. McKay and the Harbor Hawks will likely be in the mix, and his summer season will come to an end in early August.
