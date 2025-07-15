Spartan Connection: Samac Recognizes Baltimore's Drafting of Dzierwa
Former Michigan State offensive lineman Nick Samac recently completed his rookie season with the Baltimore Ravens and is now joined by another Spartan in the city of Baltimore.
Samac shouted out recent MLB second-round draftee, left-handed pitcher Joseph Dzierwa, drafted 58th overall to the Baltimore Orioles. There is now a Spartan connection out East as both guys were drafted just one year apart. Samac was taken in the seventh round (228th overall) by the Ravens in 2024.
Samac took to X, formerly known as Twitter, responding to the news that Dzierwa was drafted by Baltimore, giving a big shoutout to the newest Spartan pro. Dzierwa is the reigning Big Ten Pitcher of the Year, earning multiple All-American honors with a 1.42 ERA and 11-3 record last year.
The gesture from Samac is worth a lot as Dzierwa is already being welcomed to the city that drafted him by a guy who went through the same sort of process a year prior, but in a different sport. The Spartan family bond is embodied in Samac's response and the welcoming presence that is felt.
Dzierwa will not be staying in Baltimore yet, as he must climb the minor league ranks to make his way up to the big leagues. But he will certainly head to Charm City to meet the front office and get a tour of Oriole Field at Camden Yards. He and Samac may be able to meet up for a Spartan reunion.
Samac was a five-year Spartan, hailing from Mentor, Ohio, who made 32 starts in 45 career games with MSU. He recently played in four games last season for the AFC North-winning Ravens in a backup role and is set to assume the same sort of role this year with Baltimore but is battling for a starting spot.
Dzierwa will start his pro career with the Orioles' minor league affiliates and climb his way to Baltimore in a few years. Perhaps the two former Spartans can link up when Dzierwa finally makes his way to the big leagues and is truly immersed in his new city.
Stay up to date with everything MSU athletics when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our lively community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.