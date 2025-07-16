Spartan Commit Drafted in Sixth Round of 2025 MLB Draft
Michigan State second-round pick Joseph Dzierwa was not the only player with Spartan ties that was drafted in this year's 2025 MLB Draft, as 2025 commit Luke LaCourse of Bay City, Michigan, was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the sixth round (No. 169) on Monday afternoon.
He signed with the Angels for about $515,000 with a slot value of $393,700.
LaCourse is one of the top premier players out of Michigan and was looked at as a major addition to MSU's pitching staff for next season after losing Dzierwa and others. He will now join the Angels' Florida Complex League and make his way through the minor league ranks.
According to Perfect Game, LaCourse is No. 4 pitcher in the state and No. 8 overall in Michigan. He is also the 157th overall right-handed pitcher in the entire nation, making him one of the most coveted young prospects in the country. He will head to minor league baseball instead of East Lansing.
“It’s insane,” LaCourse said, per Our Midland's Frank Kelly. “Afterward, I called one of the first coaches who got me into baseball when I was little, and that gave me flashbacks of playing Little League, playing travel, and even playing high school ball. I thought of all the work I’ve put in and how I pictured myself as a professional someday. It’s nuts.”
The Bay City Western senior was named Mr. Baseball this season, awarded to the top high school baseball player that season. He sits about 92-93 mph with his fastball, with some other nasty off-speed to keep hitters off balance. LaCourse exceeded his competition at the high school level.
The Spartans are now going to have to find another dominant right-handed pitcher to help them out for next season. They did secure the commitment of Monmouth transfer right-hander JD Greeley. He should help shore up the massive loss that is LaCourse, a guy that had similar expectations to Dzierwa.
This is the 11th time since 2010 where multiple Spartans or soon-to-be Spartans were selected in the same draft class. Michigan State may not be the most prevalent college baseball team in the country, but they do find a way to have players drafted on an almost annual basis.
