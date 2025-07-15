Spartan Legend Impresses in Celebrity Golf Tournament
Former Michigan State Spartans legendary pitcher Mark Mulder participated in last weekend's American Century Celebrity Championship golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada. He impressed with a Top 10 finish as one of the best celebrity golfers.
The tournament was set up by point totals, and the highest score through the three rounds of golf would win the tournament. They received points based on how low they scored. Former NHL veteran Joe Pavelski took home the trophy with a point total of 73.
Mulder finished sixth out of a player field of around 100 golfers. He notched a total point score of 57, three points better than former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and one point less than four-time NBA champion Steph Curry.
The tournament raises money for local and national charities, featuring the most famous former and current athletes, comedians, and overall well-known celebrities out to show their talents in front of a large crowd in Lake Tahoe. Mulder may not have won, but he certainly flexed his ability to shoot low.
The nine-year MLB veteran posted a +3 (75) in Round 1, followed by an even par (72) in back-to-back rounds to finish the event. That would be good enough for him to capture a top-10 finish and be recognized as one of the more elite former athletes to transition their talents to golf.
Mulder was selected with the No. 2 overall pick by the Oakland Athletics in the 1998 MLB Draft and is the highest drafted baseball player in program history. The next highest pitcher is recent 2025 draftee, left hander Joseph Dzierwa, who was taken by the Baltimore Orioles with the 58th overall pick of the 2025 MLB Draft on Sunday.
Mulder led the American League in wins (21) in 2001. That would propel him to a long career that featured two All-Star appearances ('03, '04), and he would become a household name in Oakland as well as St. Louis with the Cardinals.
He finished his Major League career with a 103-60 record with 834 strikeouts and a 4.18 ERA. He was the most legendary Spartan baseball player besides maybe Kirk Gibson and represents the Spartan brand extremely well as an alumnus.
