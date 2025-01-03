3 Trends for Michigan State vs. Ohio State
The Michigan State Spartans travel to Columbus on Friday for their biggest road test of the season against the Ohio State Buckeyes in a battle of Big Ten foes.
This will be the first time the Spartans are ranked while facing a conference opponent this season.
Here are three trends to look out for in the matchup between Michigan State vs. Ohio State:
Ohio State’s Home Court Advantage
In eight games, Ohio State has performed well at their home court with a 7-1 record.
The Buckeyes' one loss at home was when the Pittsburgh Panthers rolled into Columbus and narrowly beat Ohio State 91-90 in overtime. Besides that, the Buckeyes have held strong at home with large victories over Evansville and Indiana State.
In Big Ten play, Ohio State took care of business, beating the star-studded Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Despite the Buckeyes winning by 14 points, Rutgers freshman Dylan Harper scored 20 points while freshman Ace Bailey scored 12.
Battle Tested Buckeyes
Don’t let the Buckeyes' 9-4 record deceive you. Ohio State has the potential to beat some of the best teams in the country.
The No. 18 Spartans will be the fifth-ranked team the Buckeyes have faced this season, with all four prior teams hailing from the SEC.
The Buckeyes hit rock bottom in late November with a brutal loss to the No. 2 Auburn Tigers at Holiday Hoopsgiving, where Ohio State lost 91-53 and dropped to 6-4.
Most recently, Ohio State crushed the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden. Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton led the way with 30 points as Ohio State cruised to an 85-65 victory.
Well Rested Spartans
After beating the Western Michigan 80-62 on Monday, the Spartans have three days rest before hitting the court for the first time in 2025 on Friday.
When Michigan State has two-to-three days of rest, they have a record of 5-0 this season.
Most notably, the Spartans came off a decisive victory against the Minnesota Golden Gophers and then, three days later, beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Michigan State’s performance against the Cornhuskers could be considered one of its best performances of the season, where the offense was rested, scoring 89 points.
