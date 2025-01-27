Biggest Threat to MSU's Win Streak the Spartans Must Stop
The Michigan State Spartans are set to take on a hot Minnesota Golden Gophers team at the Breslin Center on Tuesday. While the Gophers are currently winners of three straight, they are just so happening to be running into a team that has four-times the win streak they have.
If the Spartans want to push their winning ways to 13 straight, they will need to stop the leading scorer for Minnesota, forward Dawson Garcia. Coming off of a 31-point performance in the Gophers victory against the No. 16 Oregon Ducks, Garcia brings a new level of competition that the Spartans haven't seen in a second.
In the first matchup between the Spartans and Gophers, MSU had its way with Minnesota, defeating them by the final score of 90-72. In that game, Garcia led the way for his squad, dropping 18 points in 39 minutes on the court. He also finished with a double-double, collecting 11 rebounds.
He struggled from beyond the arc against MSU in that meeting, but Garcia has found a groove since then. Averaging a 37.5% success rate from 3-point land, Garcia brings a new asset to his game that the Spartans did not see in Game 1.
In Garcia's last five games, he is averaging 24.2 points per game, 8.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks. The Gophers have prospered from Garcia's play as of late, as he continues to improve his potential draft profile and increase his averages from season to season.
For MSU, the defense has to come to play again. On the winning streak, the Spartans have seen an improved defensive effort to complement their already impressive offense. When it comes to blocking Garcia, it may be best for Tom Izzo to send two players to defend him.
That being said, Garcia is the type of player that can break through defenders, and if he can't, it gives Minnesota more open options for him to make a play to. While the Gophers still have a way to go to climb the standings, entering Tuesday's game with an 11-9 record, if Garcia is on like he was last game, the Spartans could be in for a long night.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.