Breaking Down Spartans' Next Opponent: Indiana Hoosiers
The No. 11 Michigan State Spartans (19-4, 10-2) are seeking to put together another win streak in the final stretch of the season as they prepare for the Indiana Hoosiers (14-10, 5-8) this Tuesday night at the Breslin Center. It is another ideal opportunity for the Spartans to earn a much-needed win.
This season has not gone to plan for the Hoosiers as they were a preseason Top 25 team and have slowly crumbled as the year has progressed. They are currently riding a five-game losing streak and will be playing their fourth-straight ranked conference opponent when they travel to East Lansing.
To make matters worse for the Hoosiers, fourth-year head coach Mike Woodson will be stepping down from the program after the year concludes, he told the Indiana Athletic Director, Scott Dolson, in a meeting last week.
The Hoosiers do possess a few game-changing players, starting with transfer senior center Oumar Ballo. The former Arizona Wildcat is averaging a team-high 13.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. He is shooting at an insane 64.2% clip from the field as well and could pose issues.
Another pair of post players will look to impose their will in sophomore forward Mackenzie Mgbako and junior forward Malik Reneau. Mgbako is netting 13.3 points in just over 26 minutes per game while Reneau averages 12.3 points on 54.4 % shooting and 5.4 rebounds.
With the Hoosiers' top three scorers being mainly post players, the priority for Michigan State's defense will be guarding the paint. If veteran big men Jaxon Kohler, Carson Cooper and Szymon Zapala can limit Indiana's top three guys, the Spartans will be in very good shape for a win.
In the backcourt, the Hoosiers have one playmaker in sophomore guard Myles Rice. He has been fairly silent of late, scoring just 12 points in his last three games. He averages 11.1 points which is the most by any guard on the team, but is not a 3-pointing shooting threat at just 31% from deep.
Indiana has yet to beat a ranked team all season and have continued to play worse as the year has progressed. It is never easy knowing that your head coach is leaving at the end of the year and continuing to expend the same effort, but they will be looking to play spoiler at the Breslin Center.
If the Spartans play their brand of basketball and impose their physicality in the post, they will earn their 20th win of the season, 11th in conference, and maintain an undefeated at home this season. Good teams take care of business against inferior opponents and that will be their duty this Tuesday.
