Can MSU's Fidler Heat Up Going into Conference Play?
The Michigan State Spartans will start Big Ten play again when they face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Friday in what should begin to be the true test of the strength of the Spartans this season. Starting off strong in non-conference play, the team is going to need every player to step up on Friday.
One player in particular that MSU needs to step up production is senior forward Frankie Fidler. Fidler is in his first season with the team and has seen the role he was used to with the Omaha Mavericks decrease since joining the Spartans squad.
Over his first three seasons in college, Fidler averaged 15.8 points a game. Last season was Fidler's big breakout in his collegiate career, averaging 20.1 points a game, starting and playing in 33 games, and averaging 33 minutes on the court.
Since the transfer over to MSU, Fidler's numbers have decreased, but it may not be a matter of regression. Fidler, through 13 games played for MSU this season has made seven starts, averages 9.2 points per game, and typically sees 19.5 minutes of playing time on the court.
Knowing what Fidler is capable of, the Spartans will need one of their senior leaders to take charge if it means raising their hands in victory as Big Ten champions. Over MSU's six-game winning streak, Fidler has averaged seven points a game in 18 minutes of playing time on average.
Earlier in the season, Fidler was a write-in to score double-digit points and play in 20 or more minutes on the court. Since MSU's loss to Memphis, Fidler has only reached double-digit points twice. Luckily for MSU, the team was able to pick up some of the slack, but with the loaded Big Ten Conference, there may not be any room for slack to be picked up.
Coach Tom Izzo's teams have always been about effort, and Fidler has been no stranger to that. His 6-foot-7 frame makes him a presence that is hard to miss, but Fidler will need to step up for his squad entirely as it looks to return to its reputation as a conference contender.
