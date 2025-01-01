Michigan State's Non-Conference Recap
The Michigan State Spartans ended their non-conference schedule on Monday with an 80-62 victory over Western Michigan.
In eleven non-conference games, the Spartans had a record of 9-2, with notable wins over North Carolina and Colorado in the Maui Invitational.
In the past, Michigan State’s championship hopes were killed during their non-conference schedule. Last season, the Spartans started 3-3 while dropping their first November home game in over 30 years.
In the Champions Classic, the Spartans took on the No. 1 team at the time, the Kansas Jayhawks. Although Michigan State took the loss, there were positive changes to the lineup that sparked the Spartans into getting on a hot streak.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo added juniors Tre Holloman and Jaxon Kohler to the starting lineup. Both players have been key contributors to the Spartans' climb to No. 18 in the country.
Izzo tends to have strong out-of-conference schedules, where the Spartans can test their talent against the best in college basketball. These games, which are typically on neutral courts, simulate the most important games that happen in March.
Besides the Champions Classic, Michigan State was able to control many games against inferior mid-majors at the Breslin Center, their home court.
However, there were some close calls, despite box scores appearing as the Spartans dominated.
Against Bowling Green, Michigan State couldn’t make many shots and were down double-digits late in the second half. The Spartans would hold off Bowling Green forward Marcus Johnson, finishing the game on an 18-0 run to secure the win.
Against Samford, Michigan State senior Jaden Akins led the way, scoring a career-high 25 points as the Spartans narrowly beat the Bulldogs 83-75.
We also saw the rise of Spartans freshman Jase Richardson during non-conference play. In a loss against Memphis, Richardson, son of MSU legend Jason Richardson, scored a career-high 18 points.
The freshman guard is the Spartans second leading scorer with 9.8 points per game, coming off the bench in all 12 appearances.
The Spartans' first Big Ten game in 2025 is a tough road test against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Jan. 3.
