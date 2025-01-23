Can Spartan Center Become a Scoring Threat?
The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (16-2, 7-0) made a move this offseason to bring transfer senior center Szymon Zapala to East Lansing to bring some extra dominance to the post game and help the Spartans become a three-level scoring team. Can he become that prominent scorer?
After spending his first two collegiate seasons at Utah State, Zapala spent last year with the Longwood Lancers of the Big South. He transferred one final time to join the Green and White, providing some much-needed post presence. Consistent scoring is the missing link to his game.
We have seen flashes this season of Zapala's ability to take over a contest. In early January, he finished with 15 points in 23 minutes against a talented Ohio State Buckeyes team on the road. The game prior, Zapala posted eight points and a season-high nine rebounds over Western Michigan.
There is no question that the Poland native can command the paint on the offensive defensive glass, but his scoring consistency still remains a question. Zapala is currently averaging 5.7 points per game, a number that must be a few ticks higher for him to reach his full potential.
At 7-0, 245 pounds, there is no reason why Zapala cannot become one of the most dominant big men in the conference, but a factor that may be holding him back is the number of shots he is taking. In his last 41 minutes played over the past three games, he has taken just eight shots.
Shooting the ball just over 67% from the field, the senior's shot selection and volume of attempts must improve if he is to become the senior transfer the Spartans need. If his number of shot attempts improve, the success will follow as he has been extremely efficient when he does shoot the ball.
The Spartans are getting set to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-9, 3-5), a team that is limited in height. Their tallest player stands at 6-10, and Zapala should receive significant minutes and several opportunities to put his imprint on this game with some big buckets down low.
