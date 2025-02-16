Fellow Big Ten Coach Calls MSU's Izzo 'Greatest One-Day Prep Guy in History'
Michigan State Spartans coach Tom Izzo has had some of the most historical success in his 30-year coaching career and has inspired the next generation of coaches in their approach to the game. He received high praise from a friend and fellow Big Ten coach that he has had memorable battles with.
Following UCLA's road victory over Indiana on Friday night, Coach Mick Cronin spoke on the changes he would make to the new conference travel schedule that was set in place this season with an introduction to all the new West Coast teams.
Cronin has voiced his displeasure with the short rest that his team receives before they must play a tough, cross-country road game. Despite his gripe, the fellow head coach turned his attention to Izzo's ability to be so good even on just one day of rest, preparing for a lot in a short amount of time.
"I want one day off in between," Cronin said regarding the conference travel schedule. "Now, some of my Big Ten coaching brethren said, 'Oh, you got to have two days of game prep.' To my answer, my main man, Coach Izzo, was: 'You're the greatest one-day prep guy in history; you've never lost an Elite Eight game.' He's 8-0. 'What the hell does it matter if you get an extra day? You don't need an extra day's prep. And in fact, with your [Izzo's] record, I wouldn't want one.'"
As Cronin said, Izzo is 8-0 in quarterfinal games in the NCAA Tournament, which is equivalent to eight Final Four appearances in his career. Each team receives just one day to rest between the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight, making the Spartans coach one of the most successful at that stage of March.
The Bruins coach could not have said it better. Even with the record-setting 354 Big Ten wins that surpassed Indiana's Bob Knight on Saturday night, Izzo's success with limited time, specifically in the NCAA Tournament, is a factor to why he is held in such high regard.
