Former Michigan State Basketball Teammates Faced Off
Former Spartan teammates AJ Hoggard and Mady Sissoko reunited on the court Wednesday, this time on separate teams.
The former pick-and-roll duo debuted for the Spartans in the 2020-21 season. After four years under Coach Tom Izzo, both players entered the transfer portal at the end of last season.
Michigan State entered last season with high expectations, as the No. 4 team in the country, but disappointed, finishing the regular season 19-14, scraping into March Madness as a 9-seed.
Ultimately the Spartans got bounced in the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament with a loss to North Carolina.
Sissoko and Hoggard still had a year of eligibility to play for the Spartans due to COVID rules. However, after not meeting expectations the year before, it seemed as if there was a mutual parting of ways between Izzo and the seniors for both to get a fresh start.
Hoggard, the 71st-ranked transfer by 247 Sports, announced his final five programs Vanderbilt, Florida, Georgia, USC, and Washington. Where the point guard eventually chose to commit to Vanderbilt in the spring.
Sissoko, ranked as a three-star transfer by 247 Sports, committed to a new ACC program, California, in late April.
Hoggard's season started late as he was handed a one-game suspension by the NCAA, due to his participation in the Portsmouth Invitational, a pre-NBA Draft scouting event.
On Wednesday, Hoggard’s Vanderbilt Commodores hosted Sissoko and the California Golden Bears. Vanderbilt dominated in an 85-69 victory, improving to 3-0.
Hoggard scored nine points, six assists, and five rebounds despite being in foul trouble. While Sissoko contributed only three points to go along with seven rebounds in the loss.
After the game, Hoggard and Sissoko swapped jerseys for a post on social media.
Sissoko’s departure opened up the center position for the Spartans. Junior forward Jaxon Kohler has been the first to take advantage of the opportunity averaging 12 points and 10 rebounds through three games this season.
Spartans redshirt freshman point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. has adopted the floor general role from Hoggard. The redshirt freshman leads Michigan State in passing, tallying 22 total assists through three games.
Michigan State isn’t scheduled to play either Hoggard or Sissoko this season. They will, however, face former Spartan Lourawls "Tum Tum" Nairn Jr., the associate head coach for Bowling Green on Saturday at the Breslin Center.
