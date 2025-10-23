How to Watch MSU Basketball's Exhibition vs. Bowling Green
Michigan State men's basketball is back in action, as the Spartans will take the court for the first time against another opponent on Thursday against Bowling Green.
This is the first of two exhibition games that MSU has this year. Thursday's result will not affect the team's record. The other exhibition game will be at UConn on Tuesday, Oct. 28. Michigan State's first official game is not until Monday, Nov. 3 against Colgate.
Exhibition games are often a lot more difficult to be able to view, as most of them are not widely televised.
If you cannot make it out to the Breslin Center, here is how you can still experience all the action.
Streaming Info
Streaming: Big Ten Plus
Tip Time: 7 p.m. ET
Prices for Big Ten Plus
Monthly Pass: $12.99 per month
Annual Pass: $89.99 per year (breaks down to about $7.50 per month)
Last Year's Meeting
Michigan State actually hosted Bowling Green last year in a game that mattered on Nov. 16, 2024. The Spartans won, 86-72, but the Falcons really made things difficult for MSU that day. It was the fourth official contest of the 2024-25 season for both teams.
BGSU led by as much as 12 during the first half and had an eight-point lead during the second half.
With 7:11 to go in the game, the Falcons scored their 71st and 72nd and final points of the game to make their lead 72-68. Michigan State closed the contest on an 18-0 run to escape with the victory.
If Bowling Green had been able to pull off the upset, it would have been one of the unlikeliest in recent memory. Michigan State finished ranked No. 7 nationally in the AP Poll after advancing to the Elite Eight.
BGSU finished 14-18 overall with an 8-10 record in MAC play and finished ranked No. 289 out of 364 Division I teams on KenPom.
For the Spartans that day, the best player was Jaden Akins, who finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, and two steals. Among those returning to Michigan State this season, the best performance was probably from Coen Carr, who had 11 points, five rebounds, and a steal.
