Is Former MSU Star the Best American Big Man Right Now?
After another lackluster All-Star Weekend, the NBA will have to continue to find a compelling format to market their superstars. Especially with the NHL producing the Four Nations Face-Off this week, where the best players are representing their country instead of playing in a meaningless All-Star Game drafted by TV personalities. There is an appettite for internatinal competiton between the league's best stars in the future.
In recent years, there have been conversations of shifting towards a USA vs the World style game after the rise of international superstars making their mark over the past decade.
Specifically, at center, almost all the NBA's stars are foreign-born players. If the NBA changed to this format, former Michigan State star and current Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. has an argument for being the best American big man right now.
The last three MVP award winners are Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who would all most likely play for The World team.
Even if Embiid plays for Team USA after gaining citizenship to play on the 2024 Summer Olympics team, Jackson has made a great case that he’s a better player than Embiid at this current moment as the Grizzlies forward is vying for his first All-NBA team selection while Embiid is struggling to stay healthy.
Also, Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns, who was born in New Jersey, has played for the Dominican Republic in FIBA events and would likely play on Team World as well.
Other American centers that rival Jackson include Dallas Mavericks center Anthony Davis, who will be 32 years old next season and has a shaky injury history. Heat center Bam Adebayo, a member of the 2024 Gold Medal-winning Olympic Team, has regressed, turning in a career-low field goal percentage this season while missing out on the All-Star Game this season.
There are some young forwards might be able to take a leap next season to reach the heights of Jackson, who is entering his prime. Thunder forward Chet Holmgren has a super high ceiling but has struggled to stay on the court, missing over half of his games through three seasons in the NBA. Pelicans forward Zion Williamson was supposed to be the next American star, but injuries have halted the former No. 1 overall pick’s progression.
Jackson would be a part of a legendary starting lineup, with future Hall of Famers, if the NBA ended up going to the international format. A projected starting lineup would look like Warriors guard Steph Curry at the point, with Lakers forward LeBron James, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Suns forward Kevin Durant rounding out the starting five.
