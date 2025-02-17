Legendary Analyst, Former Coach Bill Raftery Pens Congratulatory Letter to Spartans' Tom Izzo
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has been a household name in the game of basketball for decades but will have his name cemented in history as the winningest coach in Big Ten history following Saturday's road win over Illinois.
Congratulations poured in from all over the country from former players, coaches, friends, and family. One who sent Izzo a written letter to honor his great achievement was former Seton Hall coach and current broadcast analyst for CBS and FOX, Bill Raftery.
The pair have been long-time friends dating back to when Izzo was an assistant under former Spartans coach Jud Heathcote, who provided him with that first opportunity in East Lansing. What Raftery wrote talked of old memories and the moment he knew Izzo would be great.
"On this day, I think back to when you took over the head coaching job at Michigan State," Raftery wrote. "You were hungry, you were ambitious, and you were relentless. Jud [Heathcote] and I would be laughing, having fun, maybe enjoying a few beers, and you were all business, in the war room, breaking down film. You asked us to pay attention (and yes, we offered you two of those beers), but it became so clear how committed you were to the game of basketball. It was at that moment that I knew you make an exceptional head coach in this sports for years to come."
If Raftery's anecdote regarding Izzo's work ethic is not convincing enough, go watch every single one of his team's plays. There is an added tenacity, physicality and will to win in each Spartan team from year to year that sets them apart from the rest of the country.
The Spartans want it more because Izzo pushes them to want it more, and he pours his heart, soul, mind, and body into this program and cares about nothing else besides teaching his players to be standup human beings and men while also paying respects to all the alums.
Raftery is one of the legends of college basketball and the words that he had for Izzo mean a lot. Few coaches have what the 30-year Michigan State head coach possesses, but it is something that is a rare find in the sport today. The Spartans are beyond lucky to call Tom Izzo theirs.
