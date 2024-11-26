Major Scoring Runs Playing a Key Part in the Spartans’ Success
Scoring runs are one of the key metrics that separate contenders from pretenders in March. This Michigan State team has relied on large scoring runs this season to get out to a 5-1 start, its best since 2021.
17-4 run vs Colorado
Against the Colorado Buffaloes, the Spartans separated at the end of the first half thanks to a 17-4 run.
Typically, when teams have a delayed start to a neutral-site game, the offenses start slow. That was the case for the Spartans or Buffaloes, with both teams trading baskets for most of the first half.
Once the Spartans settled in on defense, their offense hit another level getting key baskets in transition to extend a 13-point lead at the half.
Freshman guard Jace Richardson provided a spark off the bench to ignite the run. He finished the game as the Spartans' leading scorer with 13 points.
That run would be enough for the Spartans as they would hang on in the second half to win their first game in Maui, 72-56, advancing to the semifinals.
18-0 run vs Bowling Green
After struggling to defend a lights-out scoring performance from Bowling Green forward Marcus Johnson. The Spartans closed the game by holding the Falcons scoreless in the final 7:11 of the game.
This was the best example of the Spartans locking down defensively, despite not shooting well.
The 18-0 run was a knockout puch, that gave the Spartans the win, avoiding a major upset.
29-7 run vs Samford
The Samford Bulldogs are a frisky mid-major that qualified for March Madness as a 13-seed last season.
The Bulldogs had the Spartans on their heels early, opening a 13-point lead.
But once the Spartans settled in, they were able to flip the game, taking a double-digit lead into halftime thanks in part to another large run.
16-2 run vs Niagara
The Spartans already had a 20-point lead on the Niagara Hawks when they went on a 16-2 run to close the game.
Tom Izzo’s squad left no doubt, extending the lead to 36, their largest margin of victory this season.
Playing the entire 40 minutes is so important in college basketball, so seeing the Spartans finish strong was a good sign.
16-5 run vs Monmouth
In the opening game of the season, the Spartans started slow, letting the Hawks stay in the game late in the second half.
But the Spartans flipped the switch, with help from going on a 16-5 run in the second half to secure their first win of the season.
