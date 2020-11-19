Big 10FootballBasketballAsk HondoHockey
Michigan State Basketball: Big Ten Announces 2020-21 Schedule

The Michigan State men's basketball 2020-21 Big Ten schedule was announced Wednesday afternoon.
East Lansing, MI – The Michigan State men's basketball 2020-21 Big Ten schedule was announced Wednesday afternoon, hours after the university released a seven-game non-conference slate.

MSU, ranked No. 13 in the Associated Press preseason poll, will play 12 contests against eight teams ranked inside the top-25, including Duke, Virginia, Iowa, Rutgers, Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Ohio State.

The Spartans will host ten home games in league play featuring a Christmas Day matchup vs. the Badgers.

Michigan State opens the regular season next Wednesday, Nov. 25, against Eastern Michigan at the Breslin Center – tip-off is set for 6 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

Michigan State Basketball's 2020-21 Season

  • Nov. 25 Eastern Michigan
  • Nov. 28 Notre Dame
  • Dec. 1 at Duke (Champions Classic)
  • Dec. 4 Detroit Mercy
  • Dec. 6 Western Michigan
  • Dec. 9 at Virginia (Big Ten/ACC Challenge)
  • Dec. 13 Oakland
  • Dec. 20 at Northwestern
  • Dec. 25 vs. Wisconsin
  • Dec. 28 at Minnesota
  • Jan. 1 at Nebraska
  • Jan. 5 vs. Rutgers
  • Jan. 8 vs. Purdue
  • Jan. 14 at Iowa
  • Jan. 17 vs. Indiana
  • Jan. 23 vs. Illinois
  • Jan. 28 at Rutgers
  • Jan. 31 at Ohio State
  • Feb. 3 vs. Nebraska
  • Feb. 6 at Michigan
  • Feb. 9 vs. Penn State
  • Feb. 13 vs. Iowa
  • Feb. 16 at Purdue
  • Feb. 20 at Indiana
  • Feb. 25 vs. Ohio State
  • Feb. 28 at Maryland
  • Mar. 7 vs. Michigan

