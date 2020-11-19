Michigan State Basketball: Big Ten Announces 2020-21 Schedule

East Lansing, MI – The Michigan State men's basketball 2020-21 Big Ten schedule was announced Wednesday afternoon, hours after the university released a seven-game non-conference slate.

MSU, ranked No. 13 in the Associated Press preseason poll, will play 12 contests against eight teams ranked inside the top-25, including Duke, Virginia, Iowa, Rutgers, Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Ohio State.

The Spartans will host ten home games in league play featuring a Christmas Day matchup vs. the Badgers.

Michigan State opens the regular season next Wednesday, Nov. 25, against Eastern Michigan at the Breslin Center – tip-off is set for 6 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

Michigan State Basketball's 2020-21 Season

Nov. 25 Eastern Michigan

Nov. 28 Notre Dame

Dec. 1 at Duke (Champions Classic)

Dec. 4 Detroit Mercy

Dec. 6 Western Michigan

Dec. 9 at Virginia (Big Ten/ACC Challenge)

Dec. 13 Oakland

Dec. 20 at Northwestern

Dec. 25 vs. Wisconsin

Dec. 28 at Minnesota

Jan. 1 at Nebraska

Jan. 5 vs. Rutgers

Jan. 8 vs. Purdue

Jan. 14 at Iowa

Jan. 17 vs. Indiana

Jan. 23 vs. Illinois

Jan. 28 at Rutgers

Jan. 31 at Ohio State

Feb. 3 vs. Nebraska

Feb. 6 at Michigan

Feb. 9 vs. Penn State

Feb. 13 vs. Iowa

Feb. 16 at Purdue

Feb. 20 at Indiana

Feb. 25 vs. Ohio State

Feb. 28 at Maryland

Mar. 7 vs. Michigan

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1